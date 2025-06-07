HM Shah hails anti-Naxal triumph; pledges relentless drive for peace

Bhopal, June 7 (IANS) Galvanised by the resounding success of anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed his wish to personally meet the soldiers whose valour, determination and commitment have been instrumental in making these triumphs possible.

In a statement shared on his official X handle, HM Shah conveyed his admiration for the officers who played a pivotal role in the counter-insurgency efforts, commending them for their historic achievements.

He further articulated his eagerness to meet the frontline soldiers whose courage has been the cornerstone of these operations, affirming his intention to visit Chhattisgarh in the near future.

The Centre's campaign against the Naxalite insurgency, a movement long regarded as one of the most formidable internal threats to the Indian state, extends beyond mere tactical victories. It signifies a broader consolidation of central authority, reinforcing the government’s resolve to eradicate extremism and restore stability to affected regions.

During his address on April 5 in Bastar when HM Shah participated in the ‘Bastar Pandum' festival, he reiterated that Naxals would not be allowed to obstruct the development of tribal communities in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region.

He urged insurgents to lay down arms, emphasising that their continued resistance serves no purpose, and underscoring that no one rejoices in their demise.

He had expressed this at the 'Bastar Pandum festival' in April, where he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eliminating the Naxal menace by March 2026.

He assured that those who choose to surrender will be reintegrated into society, while those who persist in armed rebellion will face decisive action from security forces.

Extending an olive branch to the outlawed movement, HM Shah implored militants to relinquish their weapons and embrace the mainstream, asserting that armed resistance cannot impede the progress of their tribal brethren.

He assured that surrendered insurgents who contribute to the region’s development will receive full protection from both the Union and State governments.

Highlighting the urgent need for infrastructural advancement, HM Shah emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Bastar, pledging comprehensive development within five years.

He had lamented the stagnation that has plagued the region for half a century, stressing that true progress can only be realised when children receive education, healthcare facilities are accessible, and every citizen possesses essential identification and welfare provisions.

The minister had also provided a statistical overview of the ongoing surrender initiative, revealing that 521 Naxals have laid down arms in 2025, following 881 surrenders in the preceding year.

He noted that those who have renounced violence have recognised that genuine development is driven not by weapons and explosives, but by knowledge and innovation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.