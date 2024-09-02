Hina Khan's 'life update': 'Through my fifth chemo infusion, three more to go'

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan, who is undergoing chemotherapy for Stage Three breast cancer, on Monday shared a 'life update' with her fans, saying she is through her fifth chemo infusion.

Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old actress, who has 20.3 million followers, shared a Reel video, in which we can see her wearing a black tee-shirt and a wig.

In the video, Hina said: "Let me give you a quick life update ki meri zindagi me kya chal raha hai.I know sometimes I just vanish from everywhere and aap sab pareshan ho jaate hain. But I am okay, I am doing okay. I am through my fifth chemo infusion, three more to go."

With pain in her eyes, Hina further says, "Some days are hard, very very very hard. Some days are good. Like today is a good day. I feel nice, I feel better."

"And it's okay sometimes I vanish. I need that time to heal and to feel better. Baaki sab thik hai, aap sab log dua karte rahe. These days will pass, it has to pass. And I am going to be absolutely okay.I have full faith in the almighty. And I am fighting. Please keep in your prayers," she concluded.

The post is captioned as: "Life update...DUA".

Actress Juhi Parmar commented: "Brave girl...sending love".

Arti Singh wrote: "U are in our prayers...everyone is praying.. u are gods fav child".

Himanshi Khurana dropped red heart emojis. Sophie Choudry said: "Stay strong beautiful... Insha Allah all will be well soon".

Kishwer Merchantt said: "in our prayers".

Hina, who is best known for her role as Akshara in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', has participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, ‘Bigg Boss 11’, and ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

She has also been a part of the movies like 'Hacked', 'Wishlist', and a short film 'Smartphone'. The diva has starred in music videos like 'Bhasoodi', 'Raanjhana', 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye', 'Patthar Wargi', 'Baarish Ban Jaana', 'Main Bhi Barbaad', 'Mohabbat Hai', 'Barsaat Aa Gayi', and the recent track by Asees Kaur, and Saaj Bhatt-- 'Halki Halki Si'.

Hina had also recently made her Punjabi film debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', alongside Gippy Grewal.

She next has 'Country of Blind' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.