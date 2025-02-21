Hina Khan shares a glimpse of her ‘queen size’ life

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan says she’s simply living life to the fullest and enjoying every moment like a queen.

Hina took to her Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself at the beach. The photograph shows Hina relaxing on a large green bean bag on a sandy beach. She is wearing a bright yellow T-shirt, denim shorts, white sneakers, and a black cap.

The actress appears to be enjoying the serene beach setting while leaning back comfortably. The text overlay on the image says, "Still chilling," highlighting the laid-back and carefree vibe of the moment.

“Just living my life..#QueenSize Bohot saara pyaar, Spread Love,” she wrote as the caption. She added the song “Living My Life” by Olivia Addams.

On Valentine’s Day, she gave an insight into her celebration with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Hina shared a picture of herself lying in her bed, holding a massive bouquet.

She wrote: "This is how my day started...Valentine’s Day is also his Birthday but he never fails to Surprise me. Always makes an effort to make me feel special on this special day reserved for Love. He often says, everyday is a Valentine’s Day with you.. That's a feeling of warmth for Life.. My Home...Thank you for fixing me ...I love you @rockyj1".

Previously, Hina showered praises on Rocky, the 'wonderful person' in her life. The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress shared a post on her Instagram stories that read, "Name a wonderful person you know who was born in February month."

Replying to this, Hina wrote, "The best Human @rockyj1 Your Birthday month has officially begun Saint Valentine."

Additionally, calling Rocky, 'the best human in her life.' Hina shared a couple of unseen pictures of the couple's journey together on social media.

She wrote: "For the Best Human I know ! He shaved his head when I shaved and he only let them grow when mine started growing back. To the man who looks after my soul, To the man who always says I GOT YOU."

She added: "To the man who is always by my side even if there are hundred reasons to give up.. To this selfless man who only knows how to hold on. we have been with each other through so much.. through every thick n thin. We truly have lived a lifetime together and have stood with each other."

"From seeing through the toughest of times when we faced challenges in health during the pandemic.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.