Himachal sees 340 per cent spike in NDPS cases: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Jan 11 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Saturday said that Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases have risen by 340 per cent in one decade, escalating from approximately 500 cases in 2012 to 2,200 cases in 2023.

Additionally, the percentage of cases involving heroin has doubled, rising from 29 per cent in 2020 to 50 per cent in 2024.

Speaking virtually at the regional conference on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’ organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasised the state's commitment to combating the escalating drug crisis.

He said there is a troubling trend towards synthetic drugs, which are not only more potent and addictive but also harder to control due to their chemical composition.

He emphasised the necessity of a comprehensive approach to tackling drug trafficking, particularly in interstate border areas, which have become hotspots for illicit activities.

The Chief Minister said drug trafficking often overlaps with organised crime and terror funding, posing a direct threat to the nation’s sovereignty and security.

He also outlined Himachal Pradesh’s multifaceted strategy to address the narcotics issue, blending law enforcement, public health, rehabilitation, and judicial reforms.

He stressed that individuals struggling with addiction are victims of illness and should not be criminalised.

"Our approach must transcend punitive measures to include robust rehabilitation frameworks."

He said the state legislature has amended Section 37 of the NDPS Act, 1985, to close legal loopholes that allowed habitual offenders to secure bail.

This amendment has strengthened the legal framework, making it more stringent and deterrent.

The Chief Minister said the government has begun invoking the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, which had remained unused in the past.

This Act enables the detention of repeat offenders involved in drug trafficking, thereby safeguarding public safety. Sukhu said the state has confiscated illegally acquired property of Rs 16 crore in the past three years, including Rs 9 crore in the past year alone.

“The state is also setting up a Special Task Force (STF) dedicated to narcotics and drug-related crimes, which will have specialised resources, autonomy, and dedicated police stations to intensify operations against drug networks,” he added.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of collaboration with national and international agencies to strengthen intelligence-sharing and joint operations, particularly to address cross-border drug trafficking.

