Syria's de facto leader pledges neutrality in Lebanon's affairs

Damascus, Jan 11 (IANS) Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, pledged neutrality in Lebanon's affairs during a joint press conference with visiting Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Saturday.

"We will remain equidistant from all Lebanese," al-Sharaa said at the press conference. He noted the two sides had also discussed issues such as smuggling between the two countries, border challenges, and Syrian deposits in Lebanese banks.

"We're envisioning strategic, long-term relations built on solid foundations," he added.

Mikati echoed this sentiment, highlighting the intertwined destinies of the two nations.

"As long as Syria is well, Lebanon is well," he said, expressing hope that efforts by Damascus to tackle the Syrian refugee crisis could alleviate the strain on Lebanon. Mikati also commended the interim Syrian authorities' willingness to engage, noting his discussions with al-Sharaa covered regional challenges and ways to bolster bilateral ties.

The two sides did not announce any formal agreements, Xinhua news agency reported.

Relations between the two neighbouring countries have grown tense in recent weeks. Syria recently imposed restrictions on cross-border movement following security incidents along the shared border. Previously, Lebanese citizens could enter Syria visa-free using only identification documents.

The border region has also seen a series of clashes between Syrian armed groups and Lebanese forces, resulting in casualties among Lebanese military personnel.

Mikati's visit to Damascus is the first by a sitting Lebanese premier to Syria in over a decade.

He is accompanied by a senior delegation including Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib and top security officials. The visit follows a formal invitation from al-Sharaa, extended during a phone call last week.

The meeting took place as Syria navigates a political transition following the ouster of former President Bashar al-Assad last December.

Al-Sharaa, who led the coalition that toppled al-Assad, is now overseeing efforts to stabilise Syria and rebuild its regional relationships.

