Heavy rain lashes several parts of Odisha; schools closed in several dists

Bhubaneswar, Aug 2 (IANS) Heavy rainfall caused due to deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal has lashed several parts of Odisha.

The deep depression over coastal Bangladesh and neighbourhood moved west northwestwards and lay centred over Gangetic West Bengal close to Bankura (West Bengal), about 130 km west-northwest of Kolkata (West Bengal) and 190 km east-southeast of Ranchi, the IMD said in a bulletin.

Under its impact, the state has received an average rainfall of 83.8 mm during the last 24 hours. Highest rainfall of 390.6 mm was recorded in Boudh block of Boudh district.

Four blocks have recorded rainfall of more than 300 mm, while 17 blocks have recorded rainfall of more than 200 mm and 68 blocks recorded rainfall between 100 mm to 200 mm, official sources said.

Forecasting very heavy rainfall, the IMD has issued red and orange alerts for several districts for the day.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) would occur at a few places over the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, and Boudh with isolated extremely heavy rainfalls (more than 20cm) very likely to occur over the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, and Sambalpur during the day, it said.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Kalahandi and Kandhamal on Wednesday.

The weather office warned that there may be flash flood/water logging in low lying areas, inundation of agriculture fields, landslides in vulnerable hilly areas.

The heavy downpour may lead to significant rise in water level of rivers. So, it has been suggested to keep arrangements for drainage of excess water.

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu reviewed the situation with the collectors of Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Boudh, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Subarnapur and Sambalpur.

He has directed the collectors to take adequate precautionary measures and keep all field-level functionaries at strategic locations suspected to water logging/low-lying areas to meet any eventuality.

People from water logging areas are to be evacuated if required and sheltered in safe shelters, he suggested.

The collectors were asked to provide dry/cooked food and drinking water to the evacuated people.

He also asked to store adequate anti-snake venom in all hospitals. The local fire service teams & civic body authorities have been asked to take steps in de-watering and clearance of uprooted trees if need arises.

The collectors were also instructed to decide closure of schools and anganwadi centers if required due to heavy rain. Vehicular traffic must be regulated carefully on submerged roads, he said.

DG, fire & emergency services have been requested to deploy teams in the districts of Boudh, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Angul, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Jajpur & Bhadrak search and rescue operations.

Anticipating heavy precipitation during the next two days, ODRAF teams are being mobilised to Keonjhar and Sambalpur Rairakhol for any rescue & search-related duties. NDRF teams are being deployed in Bhadrak and Jajpur, officials said.

The Special Relief Commissioner also reviewed the present position of river systems and reservoirs in the presence of officers of the Water Resources department. He directed the department to instruct field engineers to stay alert.

In view of the heavy rainfall, several district administrations including Balasore, Boudh, Deogarh, Bolangir, Keonjhar, and Kalahandi have closed down schools and anganwadi centres for the day.

