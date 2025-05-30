Heavy rain continues to lash coastal Karnataka, girl killed in Mangaluru landslide

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 30 (IANS) A girl was killed in a landslide, while authorities rescued two people in the Mangaluru district as heavy rainfall continued in the coastal Karnataka region on Friday.

Rescue operations are underway to locate and save three others trapped under the debris.

Due to incessant rain, two houses were buried under a landslide near Montepadavu in Ullal taluk, Mangaluru district. The incident resulted in the death of a six-year-old girl. Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot and began rescue operations.

The victim, identified as Fathima Nayeema, was fatally injured in the incident. She was rushed to a hospital in Deralakatte but succumbed to her injuries. Two people were rescued from the affected houses, and a mission is ongoing to rescue three more individuals trapped beneath the debris.

Several areas in Mangaluru have been inundated due to the heavy downpour. In the Kallapu region, around 50 houses are facing severe waterlogging, prompting authorities to relocate many families to safer locations.

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in the Mangaluru region until June 2.

The Mangaluru district administration declared a holiday for Friday for Anganwadi centres, as well as for primary, secondary schools, and government, aided, and unaided colleges. Authorities have issued safety guidelines, urging the public, especially parents, to remain cautious. A directive has also been issued advising people not to venture near the sea.

In the Udupi district, a holiday has been declared for Anganwadi centres and for schools from Classes 1 to 10, prioritising children's safety. Tehsildars and nodal officers have been instructed to remain alert and responsive to public grievances.

Authorities in the coastal districts have imposed a ban on tourist visits to beaches, rivers, and waterfalls. Recording videos near water bodies has also been prohibited. Helpline numbers have been circulated among the public for assistance.

Meanwhile, the capital city, Bengaluru, remained under a cloudy sky since morning.

A red alert has been issued for five districts in Karnataka -- Mangaluru, Udupi, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan -- till June 2. An orange alert has been issued for Karwar, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, and Bidar districts.

