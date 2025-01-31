‘A healthy body houses a healthy mind’: Spiritual leaders back PM Modi’s ‘Fit India’ campaign

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Several spiritual leaders on Friday endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Fit India’ movement, stressing that “a healthy body houses a healthy mind.”

During his address at the opening ceremony of 38th National Games in Dehradun on January 28, the Prime Minister highlighted how the problem of obesity is increasing rapidly in the country which is a cause of concern.

Talking about the Fit India Movement, he spoke about the importance of exercise and diet, with focus on balanced intake. Stressing the importance of reducing unhealthy fat and oil in food, he gave the novel suggestion of reducing daily oil consumption by 10 per cent.

Speaking to IANS, spiritual leader and General Secretary of the All India Sant Samiti, Swami Jitendranand Saraswati said, "I view Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call in a very positive light. His first action after becoming Prime Minister was to focus on building toilets to prevent the spread of epidemics. A healthy body houses a healthy mind, and when the citizens of a country are healthy and their minds are at peace, only then can the country progress."

Talking to IANS on PM Modi's 'Fit India' movement, spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur stated, "Fast food is becoming a threat to our country. This threat already exists in Europe, the US, and Canada. But we have this bad habit of imitating others, not using our own judgment. We see others doing something, and we think we should do the same. This is wrong thinking. Our food, our attire, our culture -- everything is unique, and that’s why we are fit."

Acharya Mithilesh Nandini Sharan, speaking to IANS, said, "Since PM Modi has mentioned it, it is very appropriate, and he is certainly qualified to say so. After such a long life and immense workload, his fitness is impressive, and therefore, he should encourage it. As for Yoga, it is not a means of fitness; exercise is. In our scriptures, the two are referred to separately. The practice to keep the body fit is called exercise, while the practice to purify the mind is called Yoga. Therefore, Yoga’s definition pertains to the purification of the mind."

On PM Modi's Fit India campaign, spiritual head of the Parmarth Niketan Ashram Chidanand Saraswati commented, "I believe our country is fortunate to have a Prime Minister like him because he is a simple man, not a ruler in the conventional sense. He is humble, a worshiper, and a yogi. He knows what is right from within and what should be done. If India wants to remain fit and successful, we need to make ourselves fit first. ‘Fit India is a Hit India’. This is very important. Also, ‘Food makes your mood’, as you eat, you become. So, it's crucial to eat right and eat light. You need to pay attention to what you eat."

