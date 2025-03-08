Health facilities improved unprecedently in India in last decade: Yogi Adityanath

Greater Noida, March 8 (IANS) India has witnessed an unprecedented improvement in health facilities in the last decade, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.

Speaking at the inauguration at 'Sharda Care-Health City' in Greater Noida, Adityanath emphasised the importance of strengthening healthcare infrastructure and making world-class medical facilities accessible to people across the country.

“For a civilised society, it is necessary to have excellent health services. The government is constantly trying to promote investment in the health sector,” he said.

“There has been unprecedented improvement in health facilities in the last decade,” added the Chief Minister.

He said that from just six AIIMS in the last 70 years, “the number has surged to 22 in the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Further, the CM noted that Uttar Pradesh had only 12 medical colleges till 2017. But now, 40 new medical colleges have been established in the last 8 years. In addition, 37 medical colleges have been opened in the private sector and three under the public-private-partnership model in Maharajganj, Sambhal, and Shamli.

“In the coming days, medical colleges will also be opened in Ballia and Balrampur, for which provision has been made in the budget,” the CM said, stating that medical colleges will also be established in the remaining six districts of the state.

Currently, free dialysis, CT scan, and MRI facilities are being provided in every district, Adityanath said, noting that adequate arrangements for doctors and technical staff are also being made in rural areas.

In a bid to promote healthcare in the state, every Sunday a 'Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela' is organised in the state, where people are informed about health schemes. “UP has the maximum number of 10 crore people who have been given golden cards under the Ayushman Bharat scheme,” Adityanath said.

Apart from this, Asha workers, ANMs, home guards, PRD jawans, and chowkidars will also be given health insurance of Rs 5 lakh.

The Chief Minister also noted the increasing potential of health tourism in the country. “Health tourism is a rapidly growing sector, and India can become a leader in it,” he said.

