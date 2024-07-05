Have no role in MUDA land scam, Kumaraswamy's allegations baseless: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, July 5 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said that he has no role in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam and the allegations levelled against him by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy are baseless.

“I have no role in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam. Allegations by Kumaraswamy regarding my role are baseless. Since he has gone mad, he is making such allegations,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Reacting to Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy’s allegations, the Deputy Chief Minister said that there are some people who can’t sleep without taking his name.

“It is a matter of happiness that he (Kumaraswamy) is talking senselessly. Kumaraswamy must go to the hospital and seek medical advice. He is a madman,” the Deputy Chief Minister alleged.

On the state government directing the Mandya District Commissioner not to attend the ‘Janata Darshan’ programme conducted by Kumaraswamy, the Deputy Chief Minister said Kumaraswamy should conduct ‘Janata Darshan’ with people.

“Let him go from one village to the other. We have no objection to it. But the officials will follow protocol and as per the rules they will welcome the members of Parliament. Can we go to New Delhi and utilise the services of officials as per our wishes? Likewise, we can’t prevent people who want to attend the programme,” he said.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy said that the MUDA land scam was unearthed by those who are eying the Chief Minister’s post.

“The CD factory has been closed and the MUDA factory has been opened now. Their own party President (Shivakumar) has brought out the MUDA scandal,” Kumaraswamy said while talking to reporters after visiting the famous Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru city.

He said that the land scam, which had not come to light in all these years, has suddenly come out. “There is a role for those who are eying the CM's post,” Kumaraswamy said.

