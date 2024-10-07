Hamas launches fresh rocket attack as Israel commemorates Oct 7 massacre

Tel Aviv, Oct 7 (IANS) As Israel commemorated the first anniversary of the October 7 massacre, with thousands gathering on the streets to mark the emotional remembrance of the deadly Hamas attack, a similar attack was launched by the Palestinian militant group on Monday, according to the military.

Citizens of Israel, alongside Jewish communities and Israel supporters worldwide, came together on Monday to honour the tragic event.

According to an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) post on X, Hamas planned to launch a large barrage of rockets at Israel on Monday, but its plans were foiled.

The forces said that they had "thwarted an immediate threat" following early preparations and the "identification of an intention by the Hamas terror organisation to fire at Israel."

The post further said that the fighter jets struck several rocket launchers and tunnels across Gaza moments before 6:30 a.m. when Hamas planned to carry out the rocket fire.

Hamas, however, managed to launch four rockets, three of which were intercepted, with the fourth landing in an open area, according to the IDF.

Earlier in the day, IDF noted the significance of the moment, saying, "Sirens sounded in Israeli communities surrounding Gaza a few moments ago. At exactly this time last year, sirens were sounded all over Israel, marking the beginning of Hamas' October 7 Massacre."

They also reflected on the impact, stating, "One year ago today, our country's history was forever changed."

The Israeli War Room emphasized the gravity of the day, posting, "6:29 AM. At this time a year ago, it began. Iran-backed Hamas stormed Israeli communities, slaughtered over 1,200 innocent people, kidnapped hundreds, carried out horrific rapes, and shattered the lives of millions."

The attack on October 7, 2023, which coincided with Simchat Torah, a joyous Jewish holiday, marked the deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust. Hamas militants breached Israel's southern Gaza border, resulting in the deaths of 1,200 people and leaving over 100 hostages still in Gaza, representing more than eight different nations.

Israel has consistently pushed for the release of these hostages, emphasizing that the world must remember the atrocities committed during the October 7 massacre.

Ahead of the anniversary, the IDF set up an exhibition displaying items captured from Hamas militants, including vehicles, weapons, and intelligence findings used in the attack. The exhibition, intended to expose the terrorists' methods to the world, will continue throughout the week, with diplomats, international researchers, and foreign reporters expected to visit.

According to the IDF, about 70,000 pieces of loot, including anti-tank missiles, RPGs, charges, and unmanned aerial vehicles, have been confiscated since the fighting began as part of the effort led by reservists in the loot removal unit.

