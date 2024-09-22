Halle Bailey ditched vegan diet due to pregnancy meat cravings

Los Angeles, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress Halle Bailey talked about changing her diet after 13 years and said that she ditched veganism after indulging into her pregnancy craving for meat.

“The Little Mermaid” actress had her first child, a son named Halo in January, added that she has not gone back to being fully vegan.

During an Instagram Live chat, the actress could be seen eating with her eight-month-old baby in the background when a fan asked if she was still vegan: “And the answer is: not anymore. And the reason being is, I think I told some of you guys that when I was pregnant, I had just, like, started craving meat.”

Bailey, who had been vegan for 13 years and when she started craving meat, added: “I was just like, ‘Well, I’m gonna give my body what it wants right now because I’m doing a really hard job of growing a human, and I also wanted to make sure Halo was getting the proper nutrients and things he needed.’”

“If I have an inkling or craving for chicken or something, I’ll eat it. But I don’t eat a lot of meat.

“But it’s like if I want it, I’m gonna have it and then that’s it.”

She also talked about how it was not abnormal for vegans to break away from their diet habits while pregnant, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I was looking it up and I see so many women like me who were vegan for years and years. Once they got pregnant, it was, like, out the window.”

In April, Bailey spoke about how she had such “severe” postpartum depression and that she felt like she was drowning and is disassociated from her body.

