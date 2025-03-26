Gurugram Police busts Rs 33.94 crore cyber crime fraud committed by 24 persons across India

Gurugram, March 26 (IANS) Gurugram Police Cyber Crime teams have arrested 24 cyber criminals who defrauded people across India in 9,017 complaints worth Rs 33.94 crore, police said.

The arrested were identified as Bherulal Sharma, Hitesh Saini, Devender, Abhishek Tiwari, Deepak Rajput, Rajender Kumar, Manish Srivastava, Mayank Narula, Dinesh Verma, Prakash Chandra, Rajat, Vikas alias Vicky, Sunil Kumar, Deepak alias Monu, Tahir Hussain, Deepak Kumar, Randeep, Naveen Kumar, Deepanshu, Dheeraj Tanwar, Rahul, Tahir Naseem Malik, Bijender Meghwal and Rakesh Kumar Jakhad.

The accused were arrested by a different team of the Cyber Crime Police Station of the Gurugram Police.

Police said that after reviewing the data of the nine mobile phones recovered from the accused by the police from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C), it was found that the accused were involved in fraud of about Rs 33.94 crore and around 9,017 complaints were registered against them across India.

Accordingly, 310 cases were registered across India. Out of these, 24 cases were registered against them in Haryana, including five in Gurugram.

"The accused used to dupe people in the name of investment and digital arrest," Priyanshu Diwan, ACP, said.

The police also recovered nine mobile phones used in the crime.

Further action is being taken regularly on the information obtained/collected by examining the devices recovered from the arrested cyber fraudsters by the police.

Diwan said the Gurugram Police Cyber Crime teams are constantly taking necessary action against cyber criminals.

The police have also arrested 31 bank officials in one year, the Gurugram Police said.

An official said that the Gurugram Police is closely working with other agencies and organisations to counter these frauds.

“We appealed to the public to steer clear of such dubious callers and advised caution in sharing personal details to strangers stalking them online,” he added.

He added that the cyber fraudsters commit fraud by luring people with good profits, investing in the stock market, reducing electricity bills, in the name of buying/selling cheap goods online, sextorting through video calls on WhatsApp, morphing, sending links through various means, posing as a customs officer/police officer in the name of implicating false case, in the name of issuing a No-Objection Certificate, digitally arresting people by showing the fear of implicating them in a criminal case, etc.

