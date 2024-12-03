Gurugram: MCG resolves 50 pc complaint in 'Samadhan Camp'

Gurugram, Dec 3 (IANS) To ensure quick resolution of citizens' complaints and to reduce the distance between officials and the general public, Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) is conducting 'Samadhan Camps' under the new initiative of the Haryana Government.

Municipal Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg himself is present on the spot and instructing the officials to ensure resolution during the hearing of the complaints.

The Haryana government had given instructions to organize Samadhan Camps for two hours every working day from 22 October.

The MCG officials claimed that in Samadhan Camps being organised in the Municipal Corporation Gurugram area, 50 per cent of the total complaints received from 22 October to 3 December have been resolved, while further action is being taken by setting a time limit for the remaining complaints.

"A total of 884 complaints have been received in the corporation area so far, out of which 441 complaints have been resolved. Apart from this, 30 such complaints were not related to the corporation; they have been rejected, and the complainant has been given information about the concerned department. The remaining 413 are such complaints that will take time to resolve. The tender process is being done by setting a time limit for these complaints," Garg said.

Garg, while hearing complaints in the Samadhan Camp organized on Tuesday, got the complaints related to property tax, cleanliness, water bills, etc., resolved on the spot. He told the officers present on the spot that they should speed up the resolution of complaints so that citizens can get better facilities.

While hearing complaints related to property tax in the Camp, the MCG Chief directed the zonal taxation officers that the objections related to data correction should not be kept pending for a long time.

Along with this, they should neither be reverted nor rejected without any valid reason. He reiterated that negligence will not be tolerated at all.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.