Gurugram: 147 challans issued worth Rs 14.70 lakh for modified silencers and pressure horns

Gurugram, Feb 18 (IANS) The Gurugram Traffic Police have issued 147 challans worth Rs 14.70 lakh for modified silencers mostly by Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles and pressure horns from January 1 to January 31, officials said on Tuesday.

Out of 147 challans 56 challans were issued for modified silencer and 91 challans for pressure horns.

Earlier the traffic police had issued 753 challans worth Rs 75.30 lakh in the previous year. ‘Silencer blast’, technically an offence called ‘silencer making noise’ under Sections 120 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules and 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, is usually performed by switching the engine off and suddenly on again when the motorcycle is at a high speed and a sound like that of a firecracker is produced. It is usually done in very heavy-engine motorcycles like the Bullet, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Virender Vij said a special campaign was launched by Gurugram Police in the previous month to curb traffic violations by using silencer blasts and pressure horns.

He said that the traffic police have educated 14,000 people during the traffic awareness program.

"We aim to curb road accidents by making the roads of Gurugram safe. Some two-wheeler drivers also harass other people by using silencers and making noise in their motorcycles,” Vij said.

He also appealed to the general public not to use pressure horns on bikes, and they found anyone violating traffic norms can report the matter to traffic police, adding that there is a renewed focus on fining owners of vehicles with customised parts that cause noise pollution and that traffic personnel have been briefed to prosecute violators accordingly.

"We appeal to people only two persons travel on a two-wheeler and must use helmets, do not use mobile phones while driving, not drive in the wrong/opposite direction, not consume any kind of intoxicant while driving, and always follow traffic norms," Vij added.

