Gujarat to lead green industrial revolution: CM Patel

Gandhinagar, March 10 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced plans to establish a Green GIDC (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) where industries will operate solely on green energy supplied by the state government. The initiative aims to position Gujarat at the forefront of sustainable industrial growth.

Speaking at the CII Summit, Patel highlighted the global shift toward renewable energy and emphasised that 50 per cent of the MoUs signed during the last Vibrant Gujarat Summit were in the green energy sector.

"As we move forward, the focus is on green energy at both national and global levels," he said.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that Gujarat has already begun supplying daytime power to the agricultural sector and is now exploring ways to provide industries with renewable energy.

"We will establish one GIDC where the entire energy supply will be green, provided by the government and all products manufactured there will be certified as green products," he stated.

Patel stressed the importance of staying ahead in the green energy transition, warning that non-renewable energy-powered products might face higher tariffs in the future.

"With rising demand for green energy, a time may come when products manufactured without it will become more expensive. We are preparing to move in this direction faster than others," he added.

Additionally, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for improved packaging of MSME products to enhance their market appeal. As of 2024, the state has an installed renewable energy capacity of over 52 GW, with solar power contributing approximately 18 GW and wind energy accounting for around 10 GW.

Gujarat is home to Asia’s largest solar park, the 30 GW Khavda Renewable Energy Park, which is set to become one of the world’s largest renewable energy hubs. The state has also been at the forefront of offshore wind energy development, with projects planned along its 1,600 km coastline.

To promote sustainable energy businesses, the Gujarat government has introduced policies such as the Solar Power Policy 2021, which encourages rooftop solar installations and large-scale solar parks. Under this initiative, over 2.5 lakh households have adopted rooftop solar, generating nearly 2.6 GW of power.

The state’s Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy has also accelerated the development of hybrid renewable projects, optimising energy generation and grid stability. In addition to power generation, Gujarat is investing in green hydrogen production, aiming to become a hub for clean fuel.

Companies such as Reliance Industries, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power are making large-scale investments in hydrogen production and storage infrastructure. The Gujarat government has also announced plans for India’s first Green GIDC (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation), where industries will operate solely on government-supplied renewable energy.

