Gujarat to host G-20 health working group sessions

Gandhinagar, Aug 14 (IANS) The 4th Health Working Group (HWG) meetings, a component of India's G-20 presidency, are scheduled to take place in Gandhinagar from August 17 to 19.

Officials confirmed that the agenda includes a joint assembly of health and finance ministers, along with a virtual address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mona Khandhar, the G20 Nodal Officer for the Gujarat government, outlined the series of events. The proceedings encompass the 4th meeting of HWG deputies and ministers on August 17, a health ministers' session spanning August 18-19, and a combined meeting of health and finance ministers on August 19.

A special virtual address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated for the inauguration of the health ministers' meetings on August 18, as per a government release. The joint meeting of health and finance ministers on August 19 will see the participation of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Khandhar also revealed the virtual attendance of finance ministers from various G20 nations.

Mandaviya is additionally expected to attend the HWG deputies' meeting on August 17. Concurrently, the event will encompass three parallel summits: AYUSH, medical tourism advantage India, and pharmaceuticals and medical equipment. These summits will be accompanied by relevant exhibitions.

The gathering will feature ministers from 19 countries and nine invitee nations, alongside senior representatives from 23 multilateral agencies. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will deliver the inaugural address at a seminar on AYUSH, organized in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Keynote dignitaries hailing from diverse regions will participate in the meetings. Among them are State Minister of Indigenous Medicine of Sri Lanka J A Sisira Kumara Jayakody, Dr. Carla Vizzotti of Argentina, and Dechen Wangmo of Bhutan.

The August 17 event will be divided into two sessions, focusing on the finalization of the outcome document through 'Live Negotiations on the Draft Declaration led by India's G20 Presidency Health Track Focal Point,' as per a government release. An exhibition tour on themes such as WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit, One Earth One Health Advantage Healthcare India 2023, and India MedTech Expo 2023 will follow the closing session.

The August 18 health ministers' meeting will feature discussions on "Health Emergencies Prevention, Preparedness, and Response" with a spotlight on One Health and AMR (Antimicrobial Resistance). Additionally, panel discussions with WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit and 'One Earth One Health Advantage Healthcare India 2023' will take place.

On August 19, deliberations will revolve around reinforcing cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector. The discussions will emphasise accessibility to safe, effective, quality, and affordable medical countermeasures, digital health innovation, solutions for universal health coverage, and enhancements in healthcare service delivery.

