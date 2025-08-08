Gujarat: Advanced data centre inaugurated at Ambaji temple for tech-enabled pilgrim services

Ahmedabad, Aug 8 (IANS) Gujarat Industry Minister and Banaskantha District In-charge Minister Balvantsinh Rajput inaugurated an advanced centralised data centre at the Ambaji Temple.

The initiative aims to make pilgrim services like prasad distribution, donations, and Bhadarvi Poonam fair registrations more transparent, efficient, and accessible.

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Rajput said that the centralised server-based data centre would offer seamless online services such as prasad booking, donation tracking, Suvarna Shikhar (gold dome) contributions, saree centres, religious merchandise counters, and registration for pilgrim groups, service camps, and vehicle passes for the annual Bhadarvi Poonam Mahamela - all at the click of a button.

The minister added that in keeping with the needs of today's digital and tech-driven era, the state government has established this state-of-the-art tech facility under its 'Good Governance' model.

The system is designed to streamline donor services, reporting, supervision, audits, and data analysis using advanced software and tools. Highlighting the scale of operations, Rajput noted that Ambaji Temple sees the sale of nearly 1.20 crore prasad offerings annually and receives around Rs 50 crore in donations, both online and offline.

With this upgrade, the temple trust aims to improve transparency and efficiency in managing these high volumes.

During the event, Banaskantha Collector and Chairman of the Shri Arasuri Ambaji Mata Devasthan Trust, Mihir Patel, along with Additional Collector and Temple Administrator Kaushik Modi, briefed the minister on the various activities and functions of the temple trust.

The Ambaji Temple, located in Gujarat's Banaskantha district near the Rajasthan border, is one of the most revered Shakti Peethas in India and holds immense religious and cultural significance.

Dedicated to Arasuri Amba, a form of Goddess Durga, the temple attracts millions of devotees annually, especially during the grand Bhadarvi Poonam fair, when pilgrims from across the country undertake foot pilgrimages to seek blessings.

Beyond its spiritual importance, Ambaji is a symbol of faith, tradition, and communal unity, and also plays a vital role in local tourism and the economy of North Gujarat.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.