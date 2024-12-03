Guinean President extends condolences after 56 people killed in clashes between rival soccer fans

Conakry, Dec 3 (IANS) Guinean President Mamadi Doumbouya expressed his condolences to the bereaved families after 56 people were killed and many others injured in the N'Zerekore region, southeastern Guinea.

"I wish to express my sincere condolences to the brave populations of Labe and N'Zerekore, to the people of Guinea, and especially to the bereaved families, and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Doumbouya posted on his social media page on Monday.

He noted that the government is doing everything possible to provide initial responses to this tragic event, and an emergency mission, led by Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah, has been dispatched to assess the consequences, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to Doumbouya, a commission of inquiry will be set up to determine the causes of the tragedy and establish responsibilities.

"I call for calm and serenity for better management of this disaster in order to strengthen our common will to live together, based on peace and social cohesion," he added.

The violence happened during the final "General Mamadi Doumbouya" trophy match. Media reports said tensions escalated at the end of the game when a penalty was given to N'Zerekore, leading to vehement protests from Labe players.

The situation worsened when security forces used tear gas, triggering chaos as spectators rushed toward the stadium's only exit. Some reportedly died from the tear gas, while others were injured or killed in the ensuing stampede as people tried to climb the stadium walls.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.