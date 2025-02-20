Govt taking effective measures to combat cybercrime: Rajasthan Home Minister

Jaipur, Feb 20 (IANS) Rajasthan Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham said in the Assembly on Thursday that the state government is taking continuous and effective measures to combat cybercrime by integrating new technologies and innovations.

“Statewide initiatives such as the Cyber Shield and Anti-Virus campaigns have been launched to curb cyber fraud. The cyber security framework is being strengthened,” the state Home Minister said.

Highlighting past challenges, he pointed out that under the previous government, there were instances where police officers were attacked while attempting to take action against cybercriminals.

“However, the current administration has taken strict action against these criminals, targeting their illegally acquired properties through the Yellow Panja campaign. These decisive steps have significantly weakened cyber fraud networks, forcing criminals to abandon their illicit activities,” he said.

During the Question Hour, the Minister responded to supplementary queries, revealing that cybercrime cases are most prevalent in Alwar, Deeg, Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Jodhpur.

“Other districts are also affected, prompting the government to establish dedicated cyber police stations across the state. In addition, cyber awareness campaigns are conducted regularly, including a hackathon and a workshop featuring cyber experts from 27 states,” the Home Minister said.

In a written reply to a question posed by MLA Deepti Kiran Maheshwari, Bedham informed that to combat cyber fraud, the government has appointed a Director General of Police, Cyber Crime, and a Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime at the state level.

“Currently, 36 cyber police stations are operational, actively registering and investigating cybercrime cases,” the Home Minister added.

He also submitted a comprehensive report detailing steps taken by both the Central and state governments to enhance cyber fraud prevention mechanisms.

Bedham further highlighted the government's efforts to improve cybercrime response mechanisms, particularly through the Cyber Crime Helpline 1930.

“The number of call-takers has been increased to 25, operating 24x7 across various range headquarters. Before October 15, 2024, only 7 call lines were available, with a 33 per cent success rate in responding to complaints. As of February 12, the number of lines increased to 25, boosting the success rate to 69 per cent,” he said.

He added that this expansion has significantly improved public access to cybercrime assistance and expedited complaint resolutions.

Addressing concerns about response time, Bedham explained that police action largely depends on the details provided by the complainant, including bank account information linked to fraudulent transactions.

“However, the portal does not track response time separately. With these measures in place, the government reaffirms its commitment to enhancing cybersecurity and taking decisive action against cybercriminals across the state,” the Home Minister said.

