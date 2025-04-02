Govt spent Rs 51.46 crore for drug deaddiction campaign from FY 2020-25

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) The Union government on Wednesday said it has spent Rs 51.46 crore for the drug deaddiction campaign in the country between FY 2020-21 to FY2024-25.

Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) was launched on August 15, 2020, by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment in 272 identified most vulnerable districts and now it has been extended to all districts of the country.

“NMBA has reached out to the masses and spread awareness about substance use with a focus on higher educational Institutions, university campuses, and schools by reaching out and identifying dependent populations and providing counselling and treatment facilities in hospitals and rehabilitation centers,” said BL Verma, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

“In 2020-21, the Centre released Rs 13.38 crore in funds under the NMBA; in 2021-22 it was Rs 3.14 crore; and in 2022-23 it stood at Rs 1.50 core. In 2023-24, the government spent Rs 6.19 crore on NMBA, and in 2024-25 it spent Rs 27.25 crore,” he added.

The MoS informed that since 2020, more than 15.44 crore people have been sensitised on substance use including over 5.17 crore youth and more than 3.27 crore women.

The Ministry also partnered with over 4.18 lakh educational institutions to spread the message of the Abhiyaan to children and youth of the country.

The campaign has also identified and trained a strong force of 10,000+ master volunteers (MVs); and set up a toll-free helpline for de-addiction – 14446 -- to provide primary counselling and immediate referral services.

The Ministry has been spreading awareness via social media platforms like X, Facebook and Instagram.

It has also developed an NMBA mobile application to gather and collect data on NMBA activities.

Further, Verma noted that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with six spiritual/social service organisations like The Art of Living, Brahma Kumaris, Sant Nirankari Mission, All World Gayatri Parivar, ISKCON, and Shri Ram Chandra Mission to support NMBA and conduct mass awareness activities.

