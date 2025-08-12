Govt pushes modernisation and welfare boost for CAPFs; Rs 1,523 cr plan underway

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced significant strides in modernising the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and expanding welfare measures, with a Rs 1,523 crore Modernisation Plan-IV underway for the 2022–2026 period.

The scheme covers the Assam Rifles, BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, NSG, and SSB, focusing on upgrading weaponry, surveillance systems, protective gear, armoured vehicles, and training infrastructure.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha that these measures aim to ensure operational readiness while safeguarding the welfare of those serving on the nation’s frontlines.

The Centre has also bolstered cybercrime-fighting capabilities through the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, and the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS). These measures have helped prevent the siphoning of over Rs 5,489 crore from fraudsters in more than 17.82 lakh complaints.

Over 9.42 lakh SIM cards and 2.63 lakh mobile IMEIs linked to criminal activities have been blocked. On the welfare front, CAPF personnel posted in challenging regions like J&K receive additional allowances, including enhanced HRA, free rail warrants, and air travel benefits. Housing satisfaction levels have risen to 48.8 per cent with 16,364 new houses built since 2019, while the “CAPFs eAwas” portal has allotted over 1.31 lakh houses with transparent, inter-force allotment options.

Families of personnel killed in terrorist or enemy action are entitled to Rs 35 lakh ex-gratia, with Rs 25 lakh for other on-duty accidental deaths. The Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme provides 2,000 scholarships annually to wards of CAPF personnel, with monthly stipends of Rs 3,000 for girls and Rs 2,500 for boys.

Healthcare benefits have expanded under the Ayushman CAPF initiative, launched in 2021, offering cashless treatment in over 34,000 empanelled hospitals.

Nearly 41 lakh Ayushman CAPF identity cards have been issued to personnel and their families. For post-retirement support, the CAPF Punarvaas scheme connects ex-personnel to private security jobs, while the Welfare and Rehabilitation Board ensures assistance to families of deceased and disabled personnel.

Additional benefits include concessional products through Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar and special pension schemes like Liberalised Pension Awards and Extraordinary Family/Disability Pension.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.