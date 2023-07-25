'Govt launched several schemes for welfare of pregnant women': Mandaviya

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that the Central government has launched several schemes and initiatives for the welfare of pregnant women and malnourished children in the country.

The Minister said this in response to a query, seeking the names of the schemes being run by the government for the welfare and assistance of pregnant women and malnourished children.

Among the schemes and initiatives for the welfare of the women include Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), Mandaviya said.

The PMSMA provides pregnant women a fixed day, free of cost assured and quality antenatal check up by a specialist/medical officer on the ninth day of every month, he said.

"The PMMVY is a maternity benefit program run by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The scheme aims to cover women belonging to socially, economically disadvantaged and marginalised sections of society," Mandaviya said.

All pregnant women who have their pregnancy for the first child in family on or after January 1,2017, are eligible for getting benefit under the programme, he said.

Among the schemes and initiatives for malnourished children include Mothers Absolute Affection (MAA), to improve breastfeeding coverage and appropriate breastfeeding practices in the country, and Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) strategy to reduce prevalence of anaemia in children (6-59 months), children (5-9 years), adolescent girls and boys (10-19 years), pregnant and lactating women and in women of reproductive age group (15-49 years), Mandaviya added.

