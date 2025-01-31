Govt clears participation of 88-member Indian contingent at Asian Winter Games 2025

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) The Government of India has approved the participation of the Indian contingent at the 9th Asian Winter Games (AWG) 2025, scheduled to be held from February 7 to 14 in Harbin, China.

With just a week to go until the opening of the Asian Winter Games, an 88-member Indian contingent, which includes 59 athletes and 29 team officials, has been given clearance for participation at the event.

For the first time, full financial support is being extended under the Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSF) Scheme to athletes competing in Alpine Skiing, Cross-Country Skiing, Figure Skating, Short Track Speed Skating, and Speed Skating (Long Track), as per the sports ministry release.

This is the first occasion where the Government of India has formally extended financial support for the country’s participation at the Asian Winter Games.

The Asian Winter Games provide a crucial platform for Indian athletes to showcase their talent and compete with some of the best in the world, setting the stage for future global competitions. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports extends its best wishes to all participating athletes and reaffirms its commitment to supporting the growth of winter sports in India, it read.

More than 1,500 athletes from 34 countries and regions have registered to participate in the Games, with the number of participating delegations and athletes expected to reach a record high.

