Liverpool FC to celebrate 20th league title with victory parade on May 26

Liverpool, April 28 (IANS) Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Monday. May 26 after the Reds secured a 20th league title.

The Leader of Liverpool City Council, Councillor Liam Robinson, has formally invited the club to take part in a victory parade to celebrate the Premier League triumph and LFC has officially accepted the offer.

The Bank Holiday Monday parade will take place the day after the final game of the 2024-25 season, where they will face Crystal Palace, and will begin in the afternoon

The 15km victory route, the same as the 2019 and 2022 parades, will start at Allerton Maze in the south of the city. It will then travel northbound on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout and on to the Rocket flyover.

From there, it will journey along, Queens Drive, Mill Bank, West Derby Road, Islington, Leeds Street, The Strand before trhe Route finishes at Blundell Street. It is anticipated the parade will last between three and five hours.

Liverpool were crowned champions for the second time in the Premier League - and a record-equalling 20th time in the top flight - with Arne Slot leading the club to glory in his first season in charge.

Sunday’s 5-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur means Liverpool moved out of reach of their nearest rivals in the table, Arsenal, with four matches still to play.

Liverpool's only other Premier League title win came in 2019/20 under Jurgen Klopp during the COVID-19 pandemic, when fans weren’t allowed to attend matches.

So not only was confirming the title in front of their fans special, but when they lift the Premier League Trophy later this season, it will be the first time in front of their supporters as well.

“We’re delighted to officially invite Liverpool Football Club to parade around the city on May 26. A Liverpool victory parade is more than football – it’s a celebration of our city’s pride, passion and community spirit.

“A huge amount of work goes on behind the scenes in preparation for an event of this size and scale, and there has already been months of careful planning taking place as the Team Liverpool approach – which we saw work so well throughout Eurovision – comes to the fore again.

“It’s set to be an unforgettable Bank Holiday weekend as we give the team the celebration they deserve," read the statement by councillor Robinson.

