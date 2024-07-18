Government to finance Prannoy’s trainer, clears proposals of Paris Olympics-bound athletes

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has approved shuttler H.S Prannoy’s proposal for financial assistance towards his trainer Rohan George Mathews during the Paris Olympics 2024. The MYAS, under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding, will finance Mathews’ airfare, boarding and lodging, daily fees, visa fee, expenditure for miscellaneous expenses such as local transportation and medical expenditure, and will also provide him with an OPA for the duration.

Besides Prannoy, the MOC also approved proposals of athletes Vikash Singh, Suraj Panwar, Ankita Dhyani, Sarvesh Kushare, and shooter Anantjeet Singh Naruka for assistance with various equipment for training and competition.

The MOC also approved the proposal of Indian rifle shooter Rudrankksh Patil for financial assistance towards training in Serbia for a 50m 3P event for 20 days.

Rudrankksh has started training for 50m 3P events along with 10m Air Rifle and to understand and grasp strong basics of the second event will be training under 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Sebic Milenko in Serbia.

