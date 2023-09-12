Goa Police book 2 more persons in int'l sex trafficking racket

Panaji, Sep 12 (IANS) Goa Police have registered FIRs against two more people in connection with an international sex trafficking racket, which was busted last week.

DSP Jivba Dalvi informed that the FIRs were registered by the Anjuna Police.

“During the raids, accused person Maria Dorcus, a Kenyan national, was found to be staying without a valid passport and visa and hence FIR under section 7(1), 7 (3)(iii) of Foreigners Order, 1948, and section 3 (2)(a) and 6 (a) of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, and section 3 and 4 of the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, has been registered,” Dalvi said, adding that she has been arrested.

He said that the accused was found to be staying at a resort, owner of which Sebestian Albuquerque from Vagator, had failed to fill a ‘C form’ of the accused woman which is mandatory by law.

“Hence owner of the resort has been booked for violating section 7 (1) of the Foreigners Order Act, 1947, and hence FIR under section 14 of the Foreigners Act has been registered,” he said.

On September 8, Goa Police had busted the international sex trafficking racket and rescued five women with the arrest of two female Kenyan nationals.

Police said that the sex racket was busted with the collaborative efforts of Anjuna Police in North Goa and an NGO named ARZ.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.