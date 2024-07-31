Goa fishing ban draws to a close, fishermen to wait for safe sailing

Panaji, July 31 (IANS) Though the annual 61-day fishing ban in the coastal state is being lifted from midnight, fishermen have decided not to venture into the sea following a warning from the IMD as the sea is rough.

The Fisheries Department had announced the ban from June 1 to July 31.

The ban is imposed annually in the coastal state to allow sufficient time for fish breeding.

During this period mechanized fishing is prohibited along the sea coast and territorial waters of Goa. There are around 897 fishing trawlers in the state.

Workers from the trawlers leave for their hometowns during the ban season and come back at the end of July to begin fishing operations from August.

Francis Dsouza, chairman of the Mandovi Fishermen Society from North Goa, said that as the sea is rough they don’t want to take any risk.

“Due to incessant rain we couldn’t make our trawlers ready for the new season and also the sea is rough. Hence we will not venture into the sea. We will go when it is safe,” Dsouza said.

According to him, the trawler workers have not returned from their hometowns as yet.

“We will need at least ten days. We will check the weather conditions and only then venture into the sea,” he added.

Vinay Tari, chairman of the Cutbona-based Fisheries Cooperative Society from South Goa, said that as the sea is rough only 10 to 15 percent trawlers may venture out.

“Our workers are yet to come. All of them have not reached Goa,” he stated.

Savio Dsilva, another fisherman from the South district, said that as the sea is rough, it will be difficult to venture out. “There is an orange alert and also our workers have not returned. It will be dangerous to venture into the sea during the rough weather,” he said.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till August 3.

Recently, a fishing boat carrying 13 fishermen capsized 70 metres away from the Colva coastline, resulting in the fishermen being thrown into the rough sea. All of them hailed from Andhra Pradesh and they were rescued by Drishti Marine lifesavers.

Last year fish production in Goa was 1,26,990 tonnes, which was comparatively less than the previous year (2022-23), when the fish production was 1,33,970 tonnes.

