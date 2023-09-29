Goa to ban dog breed attacking humans, says CM Sawant

Panaji: Sep 29 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that the state government will ban certain breeds of dogs which attack the humans.

“People have dogs at home. But they don’t vaccinate them. Two months back, a incident happened in Taleigao (North Goa), wherein one dog jumped from the gate and attacked a child.

“He was admitted in Goa Medical College for four to five days. I appeal (to vaccinate)… certain breeds we want to ban… we don’t want them in the state… which directly attack human…,” Sawant said after inaugurating ‘Rabies Mukt Goa Static Point Vaccination Campaign’ in Panaji.

He said that because of dogs, two wheelers also meet with accidents. “Hence their population should be brought under control,” he said.

He said that the government intends to eliminate rabies thereby making Goa rabies free and to achieve this goal, people’s participation is must.

“The Static Point Vaccination campaign intends to vaccinate every dog in the State wherein people have to cooperate with the stakeholders of Mission rabies who will visit door to door,” he said.

He urged people to get their dogs vaccinated. “Take precautions while bringing dogs from outside States by vaccinating regularly,” he said.

“Though we have become the first rabies free State in the country, our task is not yet finished. We have to initiate further steps towards the control of the dog population in Goa. There has been a rise in dog bites incidents and accidents,” he said.

