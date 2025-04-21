GMDA issues notice against illegal constructions in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 21 (IANS) The Enforcement Wing of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), on Monday, conducted an extensive drive wherein 72 notices were issued to various violators for illegal access permissions and constructions made on the master roads of the Authority along Sectors 47, 49, 50, 51 and 57, officials said.

The team led by GMDA District Town Planning (DTP), R.S. Baath, visited the 2.3-km stretch from Sohna Road up to Mayfied Garden and the 2.3-km stretch of Southern Peripheral Road spanning from Baani Square on Golf Course Road up to Golf Course Extension Road.

A total of 48 notices were issued to owners who had developed unauthorised temporary structures such as khokhas, tin sheds, nurseries, building material shops, etc, on the 30-metre right of way (ROW) of the GMDA.

Additionally, several cases of illegal accesses made on GMDA master roads were also delayed with and 24 notices were issued with regard to absence of the required access permissions.

The violators have been given a time period of a week to clear their encroachment and for seeking access permissions on GMDA ROW from the Authority.

"Our objective is to make all owners aware of the provision of making direct accesses to their establishments from the master roads of GMDA and seeking due permission from the Authority. There will be zero tolerance towards those found indulging in creating unauthorised access points on GMDA ROW. Additionally, these particular stretches of the city are heavy traffic zones and in order to decongest the major roads, modalities for provision of service roads will also be taken up by GMDA to improve traffic flow," Batth said.

The Enforcement Wing of GMDA had earlier visited these areas and issued instructions to all violators to clear their encroachment and close any illegal and unauthorised accesses made on GMDA roads.

Taking further action, notices were issued on Monday to the offenders and strict action will be taken against those not abiding by the law.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.