Global searches for Vietnam's travel surge

Hanoi, Oct 30 (IANS) Searches for travel to Vietnam saw a big jump globally from July to September, VnExpress reported on Wednesday, citing the online travel agency Agoda.

In July searches rose 4 per cent year-on-year, while in August, there was a 31 per cent surge.

September saw a dramatic 84 per cent spike, as globally, travellers began planning for Christmas and New Year holidays, according to Agoda.

Vietnam recorded over 12.7 million international arrivals in the first nine months of 2024, an increase of 43 per cent year-on-year, according to the country's General Statistics Office.

The Southeast Asian country is determined to meet the goal of attracting 17 million to 18 million international visitors this year, as the last three months are the peak season for international arrivals in Vietnam.

