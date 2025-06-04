Gary Stead to depart as New Zealand head coach after 7-year tenure

Christchurch, June 4 (IANS) New Zealand men's head coach Gary Stead is set to leave his role when his contract finishes at the end of June after seven years in charge of the national side.

Stead, who last month confirmed he would step away as coach of the white-ball formats, was effectively ruled out of contention for the head coach role after NZC opted for one head coach across all three formats.

Considered as New Zealand’s most successful national coach, Stead oversaw the inaugural ICC World Test Championship win in 2021, and an unprecedented three-nil Test series sweep of India on the sub-continent last year, alongside five out of six finals appearances in ICC white-ball World Cups among other semi-final appearances at global tournaments.

"There’s been some amazing memories over the past seven years based around a group of fantastic and talented people who have gone out to give their best for their country, each other and for the fans," Stead was quoted by NZC in a release.

"Brendon McCullum and Mike Hesson had left the team with strong values and a style of play, and I’ve just tried to build and shape that further to grow our ability to be consistent in everything we do.

"It’s been nice to be competitive across all three formats and I’d like to think that regardless of results, the opposition know the BLACKCAPS are a team that won’t fold and will always show the grit and determination to compete," he added.

During his stint, New Zealand rose to number one in the ICC Test and ODI rankings, as well as, won countless bi-lateral series and breaking new ground with series wins at home and abroad.

Stead cited the ICC World Test Championship victory and the three-nil sweep of India as highlights, alongside the way the team held themselves during and after the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

"To work alongside some of New Zealand’s best cricketers and have had a ringside seat to every training and match has been very special and an absolute honour. For a country with five million people and limited resources, we comparatively perform outstandingly well against the other powerhouses of the game.

"I am grateful to all those that have helped and supported me during my time, especially to my wife Rachel and children Alex and Libby who have sacrificed much. I also want to pay special thanks to NZC, and in particular all of the support staff I have worked with who are hands-on with the team and in the thick of things day-in and day-out.

"I’d like to wish the new coach well and the team every success in the future. I’ll initially take some time to refresh and recharge, but I still have the coaching bug and will look to explore opportunities at home and abroad where I can look to share what I’ve learned from my 30 years of professional sport as a player and coach.”

Stead’s final few weeks in charge will see him at the BlackCaps winter camps helping players prepare for July’s tour to Zimbabwe.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson saluted Stead’s immense contribution to the BlackCaps. "Steady gave absolutely everything to the team. There was no one more hardworking and passionate about seeing the BLACKCAPS grow and succeed.

“He was always thorough in his planning and preparation and will go down as one of our best coaches, but an even better bloke," ,” Williamson said

NZC chief executive Scott Weenink praised Stead’s transformative impact. "Gary’s been an exceptional leader for the BLACKCAPS, elevating the team to the pinnacle of world cricket with remarkable consistency and courage,” said Weenink.

“His achievements, from the World Test Championship triumph to historic series wins abroad, have inspired the country and set a new benchmark for excellence in the New Zealand game. On behalf of NZC, I want to extend Gary our deepest gratitude for his dedication and commitment and wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

