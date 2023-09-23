Gang leaders have to eliminate 1 contestant from their team in ‘Roadies’

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) In the last episode of ‘Roadies’, the contestants Akriti, Bhoomika, and Rishabh demonstrated great resilience by enduring icy waters, impressing Sonu Sood so much that he let all three stay and cancelled their vote-outs. Now, however, the gang leaders will have to eliminate one member each from their own gang.

All the three contestants who were initially scheduled for vote-outs will now get to journey to the picturesque campsite in Sissu, where they all go out for their next task.

The serene beauty of Himachal also harbours a lot of danger, and as the Kaand maker, Sonu announced the new task ‘Patthar Daal Roadies Behaal’, which is both a Roadium and an elimination task simultaneously, making it even tougher than surviving the icy waters.

Each gang leader, much like the previous task, again have to select three Roadies, who were the ‘Runners’ tasked with retrieving golden stones across the river. These Runners had to contend with the 'Balwaan', who was holding on to the basket containing the golden eggs via a pulley system. If the ‘Balwaan’ manages to keep their hold on the pulley for a duration of seven minutes, they win immunity.

After that, the 'Buddhiman' takes the stone from the runners, writes the name of the Roadie they wish to eliminate on paper, and wraps it around the stone before delivering it to their gang leader.

The gang leaders then proceeded to throw the stone into the opponent gang's basket. Prince, because of his immense determination towards the show, decides to be the ‘Runner’ himself, making Himanshu throw the stones in his place. He proceeded to say: “Iss show ne bohot kuch diya hain, iske liye main mar bhi jaau toh kya hai (this show has given me a lot, so now even if I die because of it, it’s still no big deal)."

Prince ends up selecting Ashika Siwet and Himanshu to play while Gautam chooses Sachin, Prakram and Bhoomika, with Rhea choosing Tanu, Rishabh and Vashu from her side.

With Rhea holding the most Roadiums, she proceedes to Prince's gang, while the latter takes his aim at Gautam's gang, and Gautam sets his sights on Rhea's gang.

The first ‘Balwaan' to drop the basket acquires the third position, making their whole gang unsafe. The one on second position has to leave the three members with the most votes from their gang unsafe while the first position ensures the entire gang’s safety.

While other gang leaders will have to choose a Roadie from their team for elimination, the winning leader will still need to keep one contestant unsafe, adding an extra layer of suspense to the proceedings.

Post the task and inching closer to the eliminations, Rhea said: “Jiska main naam loongi woh actually meri one of the favourite persons hai (who so ever gets called out by me, is actually my one of favourites)."

Prince toldthe contestants: “Tum khud pitch karo task karna hai toh, tum baad mein Gang Leaders ko nahi bol sakte (you pitch the task yourselves if you want, but you can’t later tell the gang leaders about it)."

Chiming in, Gautam added: “I think they all are really nice, mere liye bohot hi difficult hoga choose karna (I think they are all really nice, it will be very difficult for me to choose)."

‘MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand’ is available on MTV and Jio Cinema.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.