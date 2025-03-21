Gal Gadot shares what she hopes to achieve in 2025

Los Angeles, March 21 (IANS) Hollywood star Gal Gadot reveals she wants to "explore the world" with her family.

The 39-year-old actress is the mother of Alma, Maya, and Daniella, as well as 13-month-old Ori, with her husband, Jaron Varsano.

Talking about her hopes and ambitions for the year, Gadot told 'Extra': "In my own little bubble, I just want things to continue being the way they are and for all of us to be healthy, and the rest will follow.

"Maybe travel more. I want to travel more, but not, like, for work and stuff, but really take the family and travel and explore the world more. I don't ask for much, just health for all of us,” added the “Wonder Woman” star.

The actress stars alongside Rachel Zegler in 'Snow White' and she's revealed that her daughters "loved" the new movie.

The actress said: "It was the first premiere that I was able to bring my daughters with me.

"It’s magical because at the end of the day, we work, work, work, work, work. We go to set, they get to see what they get to see. Most of it, they don’t even get because it’s green screen. Finally, to be able to share an evening with them and watch the film, it was really magical."

She plays the Evil Queen in 'Snow White' and the actress recently admitted to relishing the role, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The Hollywood star had told variety.com: "It was different than anything that I’ve ever done because I was playing the villain. She’s so theatrical and so grand and bigger than life … it was a delicious role to play."

Gadot loved the experience of getting to grips with a new character.

She shared: "That’s the fun part about what we do. To dig in to create all the history for the character and to understand how they operate - what triggers them, what they love, what scares them - it’s something that takes you through a journey when you play a character. And I love it."

