Future stars shine at ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 National Finals

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) The ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 City League in Delhi concluded with intense competition, as the top U-14 boys' and girls' teams earned their spots in the National League Finals. The nationwide tournament, which brings together the finest young basketball talent from across India, saw four teams — two boys’ and two girls’ — advance to the finals.

The ACG Jr. NBA program, the largest school-based basketball initiative in India, hosted its City League Finals in Delhi, where standout performances were recognized.

Sadhana Chauhan of Pardada Pardadi Educational Society (Uttar Pradesh) and Shivam Chaddha of Rishikul Senior Secondary School (Haryana) were awarded the MVP awards for their exceptional displays during the tournament.

In the girls’ division, Pardada Pardadi Educational Society claimed victory, while Sophia Senior Secondary School (Jaipur) secured the first runner-up position. Kailash Prakash Stadium (Meerut) took third place, and the all-star team, which included top players like Saanvi Singh from Ramagya Sports Academy and Divya Chaudhary from Pardada Pardadi Educational Society, showcased the rising talent in Indian basketball.

In the boys’ division, Rishikul Senior Secondary School triumphed, followed by Nehru World School (Ghaziabad) in second place and Maharana Pratap Inter College (Noida) in third. The All-Star team featured standout players like Veer Sharma (Bal Bharti Public School) and Mohd. Ruhan Ahmed (Shri Sumer Senior Secondary School), highlighting the depth of talent in the region.

The program, which has been a major part of the NBA’s efforts to develop basketball in India, is held in association with the Basketball Federation of India (BFI). It has impacted over 14 million youth and 15,000 physical education instructors across the country.

This year’s winners will move on to the National League Finals, where they’ll compete for the title, showcasing the growing passion for basketball among young athletes in India.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.