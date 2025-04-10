Billie Jean King Cup: 'Facilities in India are very good, getting better than before', says Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew

Pune, April 10 (IANS) Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand has been making big waves in the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1, having won both of her matches so far at the prestigious tournament, organised by MSLTA in association with AITA and PMDTA, at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex in Pune.

On the first day, Mananchaya helped Thailand in their 3-0 win over Hong Kong, China. She came from behind to win her tie 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 over Hong Yi Cody Wong to help her side begin their campaign on a strong note. She then carried on her momentum on the second day as Thailand took on hosts India. Mananchaya faced Sahaja Yamalapalli, whom she defeated 6-3, 6-7, 1-0 in a closely contested match.

About her experience playing in India, Manchaya said, "I've played in India since I was a junior, and I really love it. Sometimes , it's tough to play because it's humid, but I am getting used to it. The Indian players are getting really better, and I like playing here.”

Mananchaya recently played the WTA Mumbai Open 2025 in India, which was also organised by MSLTA. “The facilities here are very good just like the WTA Mumbai Open. It's getting better than before and I am always happy to come to India,” she added.

Reflecting more on the weather conditions, she said, “I have been playing the second match in the evening, so it has helped me a lot. I saw my teammates play the first match in the afternoon and noticed that the ball was very flat. When the sun is down, it's not that hot, and the ball stays on the court more, so it is better.”

Mananchaya also highlighted the importance of her team and the role they play in the tournament. "There is a lot of pressure in this tournament because we are playing for our country but we support each other a lot and help each other get relaxed. When representing the country, it is mostly about mental strength and the coach has helped me a lot in that. Everyone makes me smile and I love this team," she said.

About her opponent Sahaja, Mananchaya stated, "She played really well and has improved a lot from before. She fought hard for her country, but it was unfortunate that she had to retire. We didn’t want to finish like this but I hope she gets better and keeps fighting tomorrow."

