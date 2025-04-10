Two found dead in road construction pit in Ranchi, police launch probe

Ranchi, April 10 (IANS) The bodies of two young men were recovered from a pit dug for road construction in the Tatisilwai area of Ranchi, officials said on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Sahu and Gopal Sahu, both residents of Darha village under Sisai police station in Gumla district.

The discovery was made near the stretch between Ara Gate and Sanatorium in the city, within the jurisdiction of the Tatisilwai police station.

Locals alerted the police after spotting the bodies lying in the pit, which was excavated as part of an ongoing road project.

A motorcycle was also found in the pit, alongside a revolver, adding a layer of mystery to the case.

Initial assumptions pointed towards a possible accident -- suggesting the duo might have lost control of the bike and fallen into the pit. However, the recovery of the firearm has complicated the narrative, raising suspicions of foul play.

As news of the incident spread, a large crowd gathered at the site. Police officials arrived promptly and launched a preliminary investigation.

Photographs of the deceased were circulated to police stations in Ranchi and neighbouring districts, leading to the identification of the victims.

Ranchi Headquarters DSP Amar Kumar Pandey said: "We have recovered the bodies of two youths from the pit. A motorcycle and a revolver have also been found at the scene. The matter is being investigated from all possible angles."

Authorities are now working to determine whether the deaths were accidental or the result of a planned crime.

The police have approached their counterparts in the Gumla district to gather background information on the deceased, including any past criminal records.

Family members of the two youths have reached Ranchi and are being questioned by investigators to aid the probe.

Police sources said further clarity will emerge once post-mortem reports are received and forensic analysis of the weapon and other items from the scene is completed.

