5 foreign car brands to recall over 117,000 vehicles for faulty parts

Seoul, April 10 (IANS) Volvo Car Korea, Mercedes-Benz Korea, Man Truck & Bus Korea and two other foreign car brands will voluntarily recall over 117,000 vehicles due to manufacturing defects, the transport ministry here said on Thursday.

The five companies, including Jaguar Land Rover Korea and Nissan Korea, are recalling a combined 117,925 units across 49 models sold in South Korea, according to the ministry.

Volvo will recall 95,573 units of eight models, including the XC60, due to a software error in the event data recorder that may result in driving information not being properly recorded, reports Yonhap news agency.

Mercedes-Benz will recall 17,285 units of nine models, including the S580 4MATIC, due to insufficient durability in the brake hoses. Man Truck & Bus will recall 1,515 units across 24 models due to a defect in the central vehicle control system.

Jaguar Land Rover will take corrective measures on 1,401 units of four models, including the New Range Rover P530 LWB, due to possible moisture entry in the rear camera that may obstruct driving.

Nissan will recall 591 units of the Pathfinder due to a defective hood part, which could allow the hood to open while driving.

Last month, Mercedes-Benz Korea, Volkswagen Group Korea, Toyota Motor Korea and two other carmakers voluntarily recalled over 15,000 vehicles due to faulty components. The five companies, including Stellantis Korea and Ford Sales & Service Korea, recalled a combined 15,671 units of 11 different models, the ministry said.

Mercedes-Benz recalled 4,289 units of two models, including the S580 4MATIC, due to a software error in the engine control unit. Volkswagen found a brake control system software issue affecting 4,226 units of the Audi Q4 40 e-tron and another model, while 2,722 units of Toyota's Sienna Hybrid were found to have improper fastening of third-row seat belts.

In the case of Stellantis, 1,731 units of the Chrysler 300C were found to have insufficient durability in their fuel pump components, and Ford reported a door control module software error in 1,535 units of the Nautilus.

