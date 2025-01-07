Forward Bloc urges Trinamool to act on Kunal Ghosh's comments on Netaji

Kolkata, Jan 7 (IANS) All India Forward Bloc, the political outfit founded by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in 1939 after breaking away from Congress, has requested Trinamool Congress to take action against party leader Kunal Ghosh for making outrageous comments about Netaji.

Earlier this week Ghosh said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's success lies in her launch of a new party Trinamool Congress after breaking away from Congress which even Netaji could not achieve during his entire political career.

The Forward General Secretary G. DeVaan has issued a statement claiming that such comments by Ghosh were not just outrageous to gain something by keeping the Chief Minister in good humour.

In his statement, Devarajan while reminding the Chief Minister of the legendary contributions to the freedom movement, has also requested her to ensure that none of the Trinamool Congress insults history in such a manner.

The Forward Bloc leadership has claimed that comparisons by Ghosh were not appropriate since both events have different historical perspectives.

“Netaji had to move out of the country to organise the Indian National Army to ensure India’s freedom from British rule. So he did not have much chance to participate in Parliamentary politics within the country,” said a state leader of BJP in West Bengal.

Ghosh, however, has his own logic. According to him, he admitted that the contribution of Netaji in his own areas was unparalleled. “But at the same, the manner in which Mamata Banerjee formed her own party and set a mark in both state and national politics is simply commendable,” Ghosh said.

He also criticized Congress, with which Mamata Banerjee was associated for a long time before forming her own party, for not recognizing her fighting spirit against the previous Left Front regime in West Bengal and claimed that it is proven again and again that people of West Bengal did not accept her expulsion from Congress.

