Cong, allies can’t tolerate PM Modi tightening grip on terrorism: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its allies over their criticism of the BJP following the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana and remarked that they cannot tolerate Prime Minister Narendra Modi tightening a grip on terrorism. His remarks came in response to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Sanjay Raut's jibe at the BJP, accusing it of turning Tahawwur Rana’s extradition into a “festival.”

Dismissing allegations that the ruling party is politicising the development, Singh asserted that this was not a celebration, but a decisive action against terrorism.

“All the terrorist incidents that took place during the Congress rule on November 26, 2008, Narendra Modi caught them from America and brought such terrorists to the country,” Giriraj Singh said while addressing the media.

“Now this will raise curtains from Pakistan’s hooliganism and the terror groups flourishing there. This is PM Modi ji’s resolve. Be it internal aggression or external terrorism, he will expose it,” he said.

Singh also emphasised the dramatic fall in terror incidents under the current government.

“Earlier, there were blasts everywhere, in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai. But today, under Modi ji, there is zero tolerance for terrorism,” he added.

“We do not celebrate, we take action. And we do it for the peace and safety of the nation. But this is what Congress and its sympathisers cannot tolerate, that Modi is tightening the grip on terrorism,” he claimed.

Singh's remarks were a rejoinder to Sanjay Raut accusing the BJP of turning Rana’s extradition into a “festival.”

“These people are celebrating the Tahawwur Rana festival. Kulbhushan Jadhav is rotting in Pakistan’s jail, bring him back. Bring Dawood Ibrahim back. This festival will continue till the Bihar elections,” Raut said.

The political sparring follows the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian national and a key conspirator in the 26/11 attacks, who was brought to India from the United States after years of legal proceedings.

A special NIA court on Friday remanded Rana to 18-days' custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), marking a major milestone in India's pursuit of justice for the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 166 people.

