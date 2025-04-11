Madhuri Dixit cuddles her dog Carmelo on National Pet Day

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit celebrated National Pet Day in the sweetest way possible, cuddling up to her beloved dog, Carmelo.

The actress shared a heartwarming moment with her furry companion on social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Dhak Dhak girl posted a sweet collage of photos with her pet dog. In the first two images, Madhuri is seen holding Carmelo in her arms while posing. The third picture features the actress striking a pose with her husband, Shriram Nene, sitting on a couch with Carmelo.

The text on the post read, “Times full of tail wags, quiet cuddles, and endless love. Happy Pet Day, Carmelo.”

Back in 2019, Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene adopted a stray puppy on their son's birthday on March 17. They named him Carmelo Nene. The 'Devdas' actress took to X to share pictures of the adopted puppy with her family. She wrote, “The smiles on our faces show how this little pup stole our hearts! Welcome to the family Carmelo Nene I urge all animal lovers to adopt pets & see how they fill your life with joy.”

Madhuri Dixit has long been an advocate for animal welfare, and her love for strays is well known. Before welcoming Carmelo into their home, Dixit had adopted another rescue dog, Riya, who has since passed away.

In 2013, Madhuri made headlines when she rescued seven helpless puppies on the set of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The puppies had been caught in heavy rain the night before, and with the support of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), she ensured they received the medical attention they urgently needed.

Meanwhile, National Pet Day is celebrated every year on April 11, and it is a celebration of the unconditional love, joy, and companionship that pets bring into our lives. Established in 2006 by animal welfare advocate Colleen Paige, the day also encourages pet adoption and raises awareness about animal welfare.

