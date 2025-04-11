South Korea: Ex-President Yoon set to leave official residence

Seoul, April 11 (IANS) Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to leave the official residence in central Seoul later on Friday, a week after he was removed from office over his short-lived martial law declaration in December.

The former President and First Lady Kim Keon Hee, plan to move from the official residence in central Seoul at 5 p.m. to their private residence located in a southern area of the capital, a senior presidential official said.

It remains unknown whether Yoon would issue a message before he leaves the residence.

Senior presidential aides are expected to visit Yoon prior to his departure, the official noted.

The Presidential Security Service has reportedly completed organising a security team of about 40 personnel for the former President, who is eligible for security protection for up to 10 years.

On Friday, both opponents and supporters of Yoon were set to hold rallies near the official residence in response to his departure.

Following his inauguration in May 2022, Yoon relocated the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae in downtown Seoul to the defence ministry compound in the central district of Yongsan.

Yoon commuted from his private residence at the Acrovista apartment complex for six months while preparations were underway for the new office and residence, which had been remodeled from the foreign minister's official residence, Yonhap news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the South Korean government formally designated June 3 as the date of the next presidential election following the ouster of Yoon.

The designation was made at a Cabinet meeting four days after the Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of Yoon over his short-lived imposition of martial law in December.

Under the Constitution, the country is required to hold a new election within 60 days after a vacancy arises in the presidency.

The government also designated June 3 as a temporary public holiday.

The National Election Commission began early candidate registration shortly after the Constitutional Court dismissed Yoon last Friday.

Candidates will be required to register by May 11 and the official campaign period will kick off on May 12.

The law also requires a public servant running for President to resign at least 30 days before an election, making May 4 the deadline.

The new President will assume office immediately after the election without a transition team.

