Raut speaking language of Lashkar-e-Taiba: BJP slams Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Tahawwur Rana remarks

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Friday, hit out at Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Sanjay Raut for his controversial remarks on the extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana, questioning whether he is speaking the language of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Hussain's remarks were a rejoinder to Sanjay Raut accusing the BJP of turning Rana’s extradition into a “festival.”

“These people are celebrating the Tahawwur Rana festival. Kulbhushan Jadhav is rotting in Pakistan’s jail, bring him back. Bring Dawood Ibrahim back. This festival will continue till the Bihar elections,” Raut had said.

In a strongly-worded reply, Hussain questioned Raut’s loyalty and intentions, suggesting his comments echoed the sentiments of the LeT and not of a true Mumbaikar.

“What kind of language is Sanjay Raut speaking? Is he speaking the language of the Indian Army or the army of Lashkar-e-Taiba?” Hussain asked.

“The Lashkar-e-Taiba is in pain. Pakistanis and terrorists are in pain. But why is Sanjay Raut in pain?” he questioned.

Referring to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that claimed over 160 lives, Hussain said Raut’s statements dishonour the martyrs.

“There was an attack in Mumbai on November 26. Many of our people were martyred. Sanjay Raut is insulting their martyrdom,” he said.

“This is not a political matter. This is a national war against terrorism.”

Hussain emphasised that bringing Tahawwur Rana to India from the United States was a significant success in the global fight against terrorism.

“Tahawwur Rana was dragged from America. Those who are against terrorism are celebrating. But Sanjay Raut is mourning,” he said.

“He says this has been done for the Bihar elections. What does that mean? Bihar is also a part of India. If Rana is punished, the whole country will feel justice has been served.”

He also slammed Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, alleging that some of the party's leaders were echoing similar sentiments.

“Tahawwur Rana is a terrorist. He was the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attack. Now that he has been brought here, many secrets of Pakistan will be exposed to the world. Yet, the Congress is troubled. That’s unfortunate,” he claimed.

On the Waqf Amendment Bill being discussed in Bengal, Shahnawaz Hussain defended the Narendra Modi government's intent and lashed out at Opposition and accused it of spreading misinformation.

“The Waqf Amendment Act has been brought for the benefit of poor Muslims. Just like the CAA, people are being misled. Did even one Muslim lose citizenship due to CAA?” he asked.

“TMC, Congress, AIMIM, and other groups are trying to poison the minds of the people. This is deeply unfortunate,” he claimed.

He stated, “The country will run by law. Those who try to take the law into their hands will be dealt with strictly.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.