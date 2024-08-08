Former DGM of China's food giant indicted for bribery, power abuse

Beijing, Aug 8 (IANS) Zhou Zheng, a former Deputy General Manager of China's leading food trader COFCO Corporation, has been indicted for suspected bribery and abuse of power, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said on Thursday.

Previously, Zhou also served as a member of the leading Communist Party of China members' group of the company.

Zhou allegedly took undue advantage of his various positions to seek profits for others, illegally accepting a particularly large sum of money and valuables in exchange, according to procuratorial organs.

Zhou was also found to have used his positions to embezzle large amounts of public property and abused his power, causing significant losses to national assets, Xinhua news agency reported.

Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his legal rights, interrogated him and listened to the defence counsel's arguments.

Following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision, the People's Procuratorate of Yuncheng City in north China's Shanxi Province filed Zhou's case with the city's intermediate people's court.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.