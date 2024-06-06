Football: English Premier League clubs vote to continue VAR, focus on enhancements

London, June 6 (IANS) In a decisive move, Premier League clubs have voted in favour of continuing to use Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in the upcoming season. Recognising the benefits of more accurate decision-making, the clubs also acknowledged the need for improvements to enhance the game and the experience for supporters.

During the thorough discussions at the Premier League's Annual General Meeting (AGM), it was agreed that Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the Premier League, and the clubs have significant roles to play in refining the system and improving its reputation. Six key areas were highlighted as part of ongoing efforts to enhance VAR:

High Threshold for VAR Intervention: To ensure greater consistency and fewer interruptions, the emphasis will be on maintaining a high threshold for when VAR should intervene.

Reducing game delays: The introduction of Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT) in the autumn of 2024 is expected to minimize delays, complemented by the high intervention threshold.

Improving fan experience: Efforts will be made to reduce delays and enhance in-stadium announcements from referees after VAR decisions. Additionally, big screen replays will include all VAR interventions where possible.

Robust VAR Training: Working closely with PGMOL, the focus will be on more robust training for VAR officials to improve consistency and speed while maintaining accuracy.

Increased transparency and communication: Expanded communications from the Premier League Match Centre and broadcast programming like "Match Officials Mic’d Up" will provide greater insights into VAR decisions.

Fan and stakeholder communication campaign: A campaign will be launched to clarify VAR’s role and improve understanding among participants and supporters.

The confirmed introduction of SAOT in autumn 2024 promises to bring quicker and more consistent placements of the virtual offside line using optical player tracking. This technology will also produce high-quality broadcast graphics, enhancing the viewing experience for both in-stadium fans and TV audiences.

Additionally, the Premier League and PGMOL will continue to advocate for more flexibility in the Laws of the Game from IFAB (International Football Association Board). This includes lobbying for the allowance of live video and audio broadcasts during VAR reviews, aiming to increase transparency and engagement.

