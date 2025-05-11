Football and people have inspired me in 750 games for Bayern: Thomas Muller

Berlin, May 11 (IANS) Germany and Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller credited football and his supporters for playing 750 games for the club after lifting the Bundesliga title in his farewell home match on Saturday.

Bayern Munich sealed its Bundesliga title celebrations with a 2-0 home win over Borussia Monchengladbach in the 33rd round match on an emotional night that marked Muller's final game in red on Saturday.

All eyes were on Muller as he led the team out for his 750th and final appearance at the Allianz Arena. The veteran, who has won 13 Bundesliga titles and two Champions Leagues with the club, received a roaring ovation and was honoured with a fan choreography.

“Football and the people have inspired me in 750 games for Bayern. What's really great is that we were presented with the trophy in our own stadium. There are 75,000 hearts beating for me here, so I'm a bit scared. I can't take that for granted. I can't quite come to terms with it all at the moment," Muller said after the match.

Captain Manuel Neuer thanked Muller for his contributions to the club over the years.

“The important thing was that we got the trophy here in our stadium. It was perfect, even if I'd have liked Thomas to score another goal. But either way, I'm grateful to Thomas for my career. We've been on the pitch together so often. The city of Munich loves him. The goal was to be champions, and we achieved that. So, it's a good season," he said.

England striker Harry Kane, who lifted his first major silverware of the career, lauded the team and coach Vincent Kompany for the stellar season.

“It's an incredible feeling after so much hard work. I'm really enjoying it and hope it's just the start. We've got a great team and a great coach.

"Obviously I'll miss Thomas. He's a legend," Kane said.

