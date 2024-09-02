Flood situation: 86 trains cancelled in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad, Sep 2 (IANS) South Central Railway has cancelled 86 trains and diverted 70 other trains due to heavy rain and flooding in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

With the railway track damaged at different places in Telangana yet to be restored, the South Central Railway (SCR) cancelled the trains for a second day on Monday. The cancelled trains include superfast and express trains.

The authorities have partially cancelled some trains and diverted 70 trains. Cancelled, partially cancelled and diverted trains include those which pass through the two Telugu states.

The trains had to be cancelled as the track was either submerged or damaged at a few places in Mahabubabad district of Telangana on Sunday. Concrete under the track was washed away in a few places, said the authorities.

Meanwhile, the railway officials said work was in full swing to restore the damaged track. The staff was repairing the track between Kesamudram and Intikanne stations. Officials expect that one line will be restored by Monday afternoon. Senior officials of SCR were supervising restoration works.

Trains between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Visakhapatnam, Rayagada and Guntur, and Vijayawada and Rajahmundry have been cancelled. Trains from Vijayawada to various destinations, including Guntur, Bitragunta, Tenali, Guduru, Kakinadapa Port, Machilipatnam, Ongole and Narsapur were also cancelled.

Long-distance trains, which have been cancelled, include Puri-MGR Chennai Central, Puri-Tirupati, Ahmedabad-MGR Chennai Central, Tirupati-Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam-Tirupati, MGR Chennai Central-Shalimar, Shalimar-MGR Chennai Central, Mysuru-Howrah, Howrah-Mysuru, Hyderabad-Tambaram, Mahabubnagar-Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad-Tirupati, Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad, and Secunderabad-Bhadrachalam Road.

The cancelled trains also include Kazipet-Dornakal (07753), Dornakal-Vijayawada (07755), Vijayawada-Guntur (07464), Guntur-Vijayawada (07465), Vijayawada-Dornakal (07756) and Dornakal-Kazipet (07754).

The SCR has diverted many trains, including SMVT Baengaluru-Danapur, Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru, Ahmedabad-MGR Chennai Central, Yesvantpur-Tuglakabad, Patel Nagar-Royapuram, MGR Chennai Central-Howrah, Kadapa-Visakhapatnam, Rameswaram-Bhubaneswar, Alappuzha-Dhanbad and Tirupati-Kakinada Town.

Bhadrachalam Rd-Sirpur Town and Sirpur Town-Bhadrachalam Rd have been partially cancelled between Bhadrachalam Rd and Kazipet. Both trains will be short-terminated at Kazipet.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.