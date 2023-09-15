Flights cancelled at London's Gatwick Airport due to ATC staff shortage

London, Sep 15 (IANS) Dozens of flights were cancelled, delayed or diverted at London's Gatwick Airport due to a shortage of Air Traffic Controllers (ATC), affecting both arrivals and departures.

On Thursday night, the airport confirmed that there were 22 cancellations as of 8 p.m., reports the BBC.

According to FlightRadar24 data, 376 flights into Gatwick on Thursday had been delayed, while 252 planes were delayed from leaving the airport.

In a statement issued late Thursday night, the National Air Traffic Services (Nats) said: "We are working closely with the airport to ensure we can handle flights with as little disruption as possible and we apologise very sincerely to people who have been inconvenienced.

"London Gatwick's senior management understands we are working hard to keep the operation moving. Airlines operating at London Gatwick were aware of the situation when Nats was appointed, but that does not dilute the apology we offer sincerely to them and their passengers who have been inconvenienced by recent disruption."

Meanwhile, the Gatwick Airport insisted the "situation is improving" with extra staff in place.

"The ATC restrictions are reducing as a consequence and more aircraft are able to arrive and depart," the BBC quoted spokesperson said.

"Nats are a world-class provider of air traffic services and London Gatwick's senior management recognises how hard the airport's air traffic controllers are working to keep the operation moving. We are working closely with Nats to build resilience in the airport's control tower to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum."

--IANS

ksk

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.