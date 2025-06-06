Five fined for intrusion in Gir's protected zone

Ahmedabad, June 6 (IANS) The Forest Department in Gujarat has taken action against five individuals caught attempting to spot lions illegally in the Kodiya Vedma area of the Khambha Tulsishyam range in Dhari Gir East.

According to officials, forest patrol teams intercepted a car late at night on June 5 in the protected Kodiya VD zone.

The group, which included two individuals from Bhavnagar and three from Khambha, had entered the restricted area without permission in an attempt to sight lions.

Acting under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the Department imposed a fine of Rs 90,000 on the offenders. A formal case has also been registered against them.

Illegal lion sightings in the Gir forest region have become a growing concern, with such intrusions not only endangering wildlife but also violating the core principles of conservation.

Officials warned that strict legal and financial penalties will continue to be enforced against anyone disrupting the natural habitat or endangering the safety of both animals and people.

The Forest Department has reiterated its appeal to the public to avoid unauthorised wildlife excursions and support the ongoing efforts to protect the Asiatic lion population in the Gir forest. Illegal lion sightings and unauthorised safaris have become an increasing concern in Gujarat, particularly in and around the Gir National Park - the only natural habitat of Asiatic lions.

Over the past few years, forest officials have recorded multiple incidents of individuals and groups entering restricted areas for lion sightings, often during late hours and without permits.

In January 2023, eight people were caught conducting an illegal lion show in the Babariya range of Gir West and were fined a total of Rs 1.2 lakh under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

In another case from February 2022, a group of tourists from Surat was booked for entering a protected forest zone in the Amreli district and attempting to provoke a pride of lions for social media videos.

Similarly, in 2021, a local in Junagadh was arrested for organising a paid "lion show" for private guests, a case that led to increased surveillance by the Forest Department.

