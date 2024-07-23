First Budget of Modi 3.0 puts India on path of becoming a world power: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP national President Ajit Pawar on Tuesday hailed the first Budget of Modi 3.0, saying that it puts India on the path of becoming a world power.

"I heartily congratulate Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a good, visionary, public welfare budget that balances urban and rural development and emphasizes the development of the weak, deprived, marginalised, backwards and minority sections of the society. The first budget of this NDA government has strengthened the confidence of people in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Pawar, who recently presented his 10th Maharashtra Budget, said that the budget has revealed a strategy for a strong-developed India that fulfils the aspirations and expectations of the middle class and working class, empowers the development of all sectors such as agriculture, industry, trade, education, health, cooperation, employment, self-employment, science, research, skill development, social justice and women empowerment.

"The provision of Rs 1.52 lakh crore for agriculture and allied sectors is important. It will increase the use of digital technology in the agriculture sector. Proposals for the promotion of low-cost and high-yielding agriculture will strengthen the country's agricultural sector and farmers. The term of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana has been extended for five years. Therefore, 80 crore citizens of the country have got food security," said Pawar.

The Deputy CM welcomed the Union Finance Minister’s proposal of Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education, employment and skill development for the youth. "I believe that Maharashtra will also benefit from these proposals," he said.

Pawar also hailed FM's income tax proposals saying that it will benefit four crore salaried and pensioners.

